3 Grossly Overpriced Tech Stocks That Could Collapse

High-growth tech stocks are among some of the market’s top performers in recent years. However, their breakneck gains have also made them dangerous to hold ahead of the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings season.

Way back in 2000, at the height of the dot com bubble, Wharton School professor of finance Jeremy Siegel wrote a story for the Wall Street Journal calling large-cap stocks a “sucker bet.”

Siegel focused on some of the hottest, most popular tech stocks at the time, including Nortel Networks (which later filed for bankruptcy protection), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) and Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ). Siegel pointed out that all of the stocks mentioned had price-to-earnings ratios above 100 — historically, a valuation that has been unsustainable for large-cap stocks.

“History has shown that whenever companies, no matter how great, get priced above 50 to 60 times earnings, buyer beware,” Siegel wrote.

Of course, less than a year later, all of the stocks he mentioned crashed during the bubble bursting.

Any student of market history can see that when large-cap stocks get overpriced to such an extreme, they subsequently lag the S&P 500 — sometimes for a considerable time. And all it takes is a spark.

Here are three large-cap tech stocks that trade at more than 100 times earnings and could take a serious tumble on any whiff of worry — including upcoming earnings reports.

