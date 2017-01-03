3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite Trump’s Bluster

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) or Obamacare has been fantastic for healthcare stocks. The bill increased the number of insured individuals in the United States and that in turn, increased demand for various healthcare services. With more demand, came more profits for the various healthcare stocks. Over the last few years, the sector has been one of the market’s rising stars.

With the ink barely dry on President Trump’s latest executive order, some analysts have already postulated that Obamacare may finally be D.O.A. At least in its current form. Since July — when the efforts to repeal the act really took on a new level — the HealthCare Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLV ) is down around 9%.

But despite Trump’s efforts, the long-term picture is rosy for healthcare stocks. Demand will continue to rise as our population grows older. This graying of the developed world will have an even bigger impact on healthcare stocks than ACA did/does.

For investors, the long-term bull market in the sector is assured.

With that in mind, here are three healthcare stocks to buy no matter what Trump does to the HCA.

Next Page