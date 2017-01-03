3 IT Services Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 3 IT Services stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Xerox Corporation (XRX) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a D to a F. Xerox Corporation engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, services and finance of document equipment, software, solutions and services worldwide. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of XRX stock.

This week, PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) drops from a D to a F rating. PFSweb, Inc. is a provider of management services for traditional commerce and electronic commerce companies. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PFSW stock.

This week, JetPay Corp’s (JTPY) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of JTPY stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.