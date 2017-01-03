Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Sell >

3 Retail Stocks That Are Getting Smashed Right Now

WMT, TGT and COST are getting hit hard

  |  By Anthony Mirhaydari, InvestorPlace Market Strategist
U.S. equities are pausing for breath on Friday, keeping the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 level, but resulting in some selling pressure in specific sectors. Technology, financial and a number of consumer stocks are showing weakness.

Source: Shutterstock

Retailers in particular are rolling over as investors worry about the downsides of President Donald Trump’s aggressive proposed trade policies, including a possible border tax (which would increase the cost of imported merchandise).

Here are three that are getting smashed right now.

