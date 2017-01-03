3 Steel Stocks That Will Give Back All of the Trump Rally

Few markets, including the never-boring precious metals complex, have had a profound turnaround quite like steel stocks. In the early fall of 2014, steel stocks — using the exchange-traded-fund Market Vectors Steel (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SLX ) as a benchmark — were holding up well. That, however, changed dramatically. By the end of that year, the SLX dropped more than 25% in market value. The pain worsened in 2015, with the steel stocks ETF shedding nearly 41%.

It was only natural that investment analysts took a dim view towards the industry. Of primary concern were American steel stocks. Their forward-looking valuation was dimmed considerably by cheap, Chinese steel that exacerbated a global supply glut. Even European producers voiced harsh criticisms towards the Asian giant machinery. The question, of course, was why would anyone pay full retail for steel when China was always on discount?

But then a strange thing happened. Economic data in the U.S. and other parts of the world started to improve. Demand began to pick up, resulting in an extraordinary recovery in steel stocks. The 2016 election cycle focused on the industry as a symbol of American manufacturing might. Donald Trump, though, took the most advantage of the populist appeal, which ultimately secured him victory. In the ensuing Trump rally, steel stocks soared under his promise to make America great again.

However, in recent weeks, individual steel stocks have demonstrated a sudden lack of enthusiasm. While this could be a natural correction, there are warning signs that the sector could give back all of the gains from the Trump rally — and then some. For starters, there’s evidence that China has imported significantly more iron ore — which is used to make steel products — than they actually consumed. Consequently, the outlook by Credit Suisse for steel stocks is now pensive.

The message is clear: The Trump rally was one of the most remarkable developments in modern American history, but you can’t cheat gravity, which is why investors need to steer clear of steel stocks. With that in mind, here are three steel stocks that investors should consider selling.

