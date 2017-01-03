3 Stocks to Watch on Monday: AT&T Inc. (T), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA)

Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration took place on Friday, and there are plenty of questions surrounding what the country’s economy will look like under the seasoned businessman. However, the new POTUS getting sworn in was not the only piece of news that made headlines over the weekend.

Several companies are on the limelight as we enter the week, including McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ).

Here’s what you should know:

AT&T Inc. (T)

AT&T is quickly losing customers, an analyst revealed early in the weekend.

The company’s wireless Internet business has experienced a reduction in the number of users who use the service. It appears AT&T’s competitive rates … well, might not be so competitive.

A Cowen and Company analyst said in a new research note that AT&T continues to see fewer customers sticking around each quarter. The other top three carriers in the country — Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ), T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) — all appear to be siphoning customers from AT&T. The information was gleamed from customers who have only been with the three carriers for less than two years.

T shares are off fractionally in Monday’s early trade.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

MCD shares were trying to digest the fast-food company’s fourth-quarter earnings, which came in above analyst estimates, but only just barely.

For Q4, McDonald’s posted profits of $1.44 per share, which were 3 cents better than the $1.41 that Wall Street expected. Meanwhile, revenues of $6.03 billion came in just ahead of the consensus mark of $5.99 billion, but were off from the year-ago period’s $6.34 billion.

Same-store sales were up 2.7% on a global basis, though off 1.3% in the U.S. — slightly better than the 1.4% decline expected. U.S. comps faced a tough year-over-year measure, as 2015’s Q4 was when the fast-food giant rolled out all-day breakfast.

