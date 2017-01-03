3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

The first day of public trading with President Donald Trump in the White House began on a low note, led by a dip in energy. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite lost a fraction of a percent.

Monday began what will be a thick slate of earnings for the week, and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) are among a few companies on the move thanks to quarterly results. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) got another look from the analyst community.

Here’s what you should know heading into Tuesday’s trade.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL shares were down slightly early Tuesday after yet another analyst signaled low expectations for the tech giant.

Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz downgraded Apple stock from “Overweight” to “Equalweight” and dropped the 12-month price target from $119 to $117. While that only indicates a slight decline from current levels around $120, that’s far from encouraging.

Barclays does admit that Apple has a potential headwind in the 10th anniversary iPhone, which should come out in September as usual, and Moskowitz also likes the company’s cash position and “sticky ecosystem.”

Still, Moskowitz doesn’t like the broader picture for smartphone sales, which should weigh on AAPL. He also says Barclays is “concerned about China and India not emerging as growth catalysts in the next 12 months.”

AAPL stock was off fractionally in Tuesday’s premarket trade.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

VZ shares were off in Tuesday’s morning trade thanks to a miss in its fourth-quarter report.

Verizon’s fourth-quarter earnings came to 86 cents per share, 3 cents shy of analyst expectations. Revenues of $32.34 billion, however, came in above Wall Street’s bar of $32.092 billion.

Verizon’s 114.2 million retail connections represented a 1.9% year-over-year improvement. For the quarter, VZ picked up 591,000 net postpaid subscribers.

“This capped a year in which we delivered solid results and returned value to shareholders, including $9.3 billion in dividends,” said CEO Lowell McAdam. “We enter 2017 with confidence, based on our investments in next-generation networks and the new capabilities we have acquired. Our goal is to continue to earn our customers’ loyalty every day in a rapidly expanding mobile-first digital world.”

