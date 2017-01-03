3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Alcoa Corp (AA), Cree, Inc. (CREE) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

U.S. stocks surged ahead on Tuesday led by big gains in materials, which were up 2.5% as a group. As far as the major indices went, the S&P 500 Index finished 0.7% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite improved by 0.9%.

Earnings season is speeding up in a hurry, with a number of companies reporting their latest financial results. Among some of the movers this morning are Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA ), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE ), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX )

Here’s what investors need to know heading into today:

Alcoa Corp (AA)

AA shares were on the rise Wednesday morning despite an earnings miss for its first report as a split company.

Alcoa lost $125 million in the first quarter, or 68 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, a profit of 14 cents per share was well off expectations for 22 cents. That backed out items related to properties in Suriname and western Australia.

However, revenues of $2.54 billion were enough to beat estimates for $2.54 billion. That was driven largely by higher rolled products volume and aluminum pricing.

In November, Alcoa spun off its smelting and refining divisions as a new company, which kept the Alcoa name. The rest of the business — specifically aerospace and automotive products — was renamed Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC ).

AA shares were up more than 2% before Wednesday’s bell.

Cree, Inc. (CREE)

CREE shares also are up following its fiscal second-quarter report.

The light emitting diode (LED) product specialist topped expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Profits of $6 million, or 6 cents per share, were less than half the year-ago period’s earnings. However, adjusted profits of 30 cents per share were slightly higher year-over-year, and far better than expectations of 8 cents per share.

Meanwhile, revenues of $347 million also easily beat estimates for $325 million.

