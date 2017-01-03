3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: American Express Company (AXP), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Treasury bonds were dimmer on a day that saw U.S. equities suffer setbacks, while oil surged 0.4%. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the day 0.3% lower.

Thursday saw plenty of large companies release their quarterly earnings data, including American Express Company (NYSE: AXP ), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS ).

Here’s what happened yesterday:

American Express Company (AEP)

American Express reported its earnings yesterday.

The company announced that it earned 91 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 98 cents per share. Net income fell 8% year-over-year to $825 million.

Revenue did manage to top Wall Street’s projections of $7.95 billion. American Express raked in $8.02 billion over the three months.

However, the company insists that it was a good period that set the stage for a better future, as the company is reducing costs in order to improve its operating efficiency.

For its full-year results, American Express expects to earn between $5.60 per share to $5.80 per share in 2018. Analysts had called for earnings of $5.61 per share.

AXP shares dipped 1.6% after hours Thursday.

