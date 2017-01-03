3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Cheaper Prices Than He Did

Iconic investor Warren Buffett has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by identifying value in the stock market. In a nutshell, Buffett buys low and sells high — the goal of any investor. Imagine finding stocks to buy at an even better value than what Buffett gets.

Fortunately, due to regulatory disclosure laws, traders are able to do just that. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) must file quarterly 13-F disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that reveal everything Buffett has been buying and selling. More often than not, Buffett eventually sells these stocks for a profit. However, sometimes it may take a while for the market to see the value that Warren Buffett recognizes.

If you take a look back at Berkshire’s recent 13-F filings, some of the stocks that Buffett has been buying now offer a better value than when he bought them. Here are three stocks to buy that you can get at a better price than even Warren Buffett paid.

Next Page