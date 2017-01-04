4 Analyst Darlings to Buy Before Q4 Earnings (AMAT, BSBR, NOC, NVDA)

If you’ve used my Portfolio Grader tool or have kept up with this blog, you know that I put a lot of weight on what analysts are saying about any given stock. And an effective way to judge how the analyst community feels about a stock is tracking their earnings estimates for the quarter.

Upward revisions are an important indicator of a company’s future success. You see, analysts are paid to estimate a company’s earnings outlook. If an analyst makes a wrong estimate that ends up costing investors money, that analyst could be out of a job.

If a number of Wall Street analysts start to move their forecasts higher, it’s a good bet that the stock will outperform expectations and deliver market-beating returns to investors since positive revisions are never made lightly.

I know that I usually focus on sales and earnings growth when these reports come out. But now that we’re on the cusp of fourth-quarter earnings season, we’re seeing interesting analyst activity regarding some of the hottest names on Wall Street.

While the market may have not reacted to these upgrades just yet, I want you to be prepared for what’s to come for the impending earnings season.

To get to the point, here are four companies that have the analyst community buzzing, and they should be on your radar as well.

To put these earnings estimates into perspective, analysts forecast that year-over-year earnings for the S&P 500 will rise by just 3.0% this quarter.

This means that each of the four buys above are outperforming the majority of stocks in the market and are well-positioned to continue to beat the odds in the fourth quarter, which will start on January 24 with Alcoa Corporation’s ( AA ) earnings report.

If you want to see how the analyst community feels about one of your holdings, feel free to run it through my Portfolio Grader screening tool.

After hitting “submit,” you’ll see that one of the components of the stock’s Fundamental Grade is “Analyst Earnings Revisions.”

