4 Media Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 4 Media stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Meredith Corporation’s (MDP) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Meredith Corporation is engaged in magazine publishing and related brand licensing, television broadcasting, integrated marketing, interactive media, and video production related operations. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MDP stock.

Saga Communications, Inc. Class A’s (SGA) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Saga Communications, Inc. Class A is a broadcast company mainly engaged in acquiring, developing and operating radio and television stations. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SGA stock.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SCHL stock.

This is a strong week for Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Shaw Communications Inc. Class B is a communications and media company that provides its customers with broadband cable television, high-speed Internet and other telecommunications services. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SJR stock.

