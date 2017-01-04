4 Reasons the Trump Rally Has No Legs

US equity markets are already factoring in Trump’s promised reforms, while bond markets are pricing in higher inflation.

There’s just one thing: Trump hasn’t done anything yet. We’re still weeks away from his inauguration, and details of his economic plans remain scarce.

Investors seem to take potential positives for economic growth (lower taxes, deregulation, and fiscal stimulus) at face value, but ignore the potential negatives (soaring deficits, tariffs, and trade wars).

After eight years and 100,000 pages of new regulations during the Obama administration, it’s not surprising why the markets are cheering for change.

There are reasons to be optimistic.

But as an investor, I’m not ready to give Trump the Nobel Prize for Economics just yet.

Political Headwinds

There’s little doubt Trump will shake up the status quo of DC politics.

For example, earlier this year, the Republican-majority House passed a budget blueprint calling for deficit reductions of $7 trillion over the next 10 years—primarily through spending cuts.

Against that blueprint, we have Trump’s proposed policy changes. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates those changes, in particular tax cuts, could increase the deficit by $5.3 trillion over the next decade.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both indicated that tax reform should be “deficit neutral.” Moving forward with the tax cuts will therefore require the assumption that they will trigger enough economic growth to offset the projected budgetary hit.

Trump’s team will have to successfully argue that point.

Deregulation is perhaps the most encouraging, pro-growth policy priority Trump and most Republicans can agree on. But it’s far harder to repeal a law than it is to write a new one. The process of repealing Obamacare could take years and, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), could add $353 billion to the deficit over the next decade.

It’s also going to be hard to get deficit hawks on board with a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, even if it is for the most part privately financed and includes significant tax incentives.

However, it looks like the markets assume that Trump will be able to force his policies through Congress and do so without consequences.

A Mountain of Debt

The consensus view is that the era of boosting growth with loose monetary policy is giving way to a new era of expansive fiscal policy. Most of the proposed changes should boost inflation and maybe growth too, which should send interest rates higher.

But higher interest rates pose a major problem to the mountain of debt overhanging the US economy…

Next Page