4 Reasons Why Pfizer Inc. Stock (PFE) Could be a Great Pick in 2017

Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) is one of the most prominent names in the pharmaceutical sector, not just for its medicines and vaccines but also for its consumer healthcare products.

This New York-based company is known for products like Prevnar, Lyrica, Lipitor and Celebrex among others.

Pfizer’s shares surpassed that of large-cap pharma industry in 2016. The stock rose 0.6% in 2016, while the Zacks classified Large-Cap Pharma industry registered a decline of 5.5%.

Pfizer’s outperformance was backed by decent quarterly results, regular positive news flow and regulatory updates.

Seeing that the company did fairly well in 2016, let’s find out if it will be a good investment in 2017 as well. Here are four reasons to invest in the stock this year.

Rank & Earnings Surprise Record: Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

This New York-based pharma giant has been consistently beating earnings expectations. It earnings surpassed expectations in three of the last four quarters, with an average positive surprise of 6.34%.

The company is expected to record earnings and sales growth of 7.68% and 3.99%, respectively, in 2017. Its earnings estimates for 2017 have gone up by 0.8% over the past 60 days.

Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations:

Pfizer has been working on strengthening its product portfolio as well as pipeline through acquisitions and licensing deals. The 2015 Hospira acquisition significantly expanded its sterile injectable and biosimilar capabilities. In 2016, Pfizer spent approximately $40 billion on acquisitions, which has enhanced the company’s near-term growth potential by expanding its footprint in the highest-growth therapeutic areas.

The Sep 2016 takeover of Medivation strengthened Pfizer’s cancer franchise by adding prostate cancer treatment, Xtandi, to its portfolio. Xtandi is also being evaluated for various other types of cancer and holds immense potential. The Jun 2016 Anacor buyout added Eucrisa (crisaborole) topical ointment to Pfizer’s pipeline. Eucrisa was approved by the FDA in Dec 2016. Pfizer estimates Eucrisa peak sales potential to be at least $2 billion.

Moreover, the Bamboo Therapeutics acquisition of Aug 2016 complements Pfizer’s rare disease portfolio and enhances its leadership position in gene therapy.

In addition to acquisitions, Pfizer is looking to drive growth through licensing deals and collaborative agreements. It has strategic deals with big names in the pharma sector like Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) (for lung cancer drug Xalkori’s combination and ertugliflozin for type II diabetes), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( BMY ) (for Eliquis) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) ( GSK ) (for its breast cancer drug Ibrance’s combination).

