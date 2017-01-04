4 Road & Rail Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 4 Road & Rail stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) drops from a C to a D rating. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is involved in operating railways in North America. The company also gets F’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CP stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) declines this week from a C to a D. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ULH stock.

eHi Car Services Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (EHIC) slips from a D to a F this week. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EHIC stock.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) takes a hit this week. Celadon Group, Inc. is a dry van truckload carrier, primarily transporting full trailer loads of freight from origin to destination without intermediate stops or handling. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CGI stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.