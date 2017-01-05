5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 5 Aerospace & Defense stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) declines this week from a C to a D. Rockwell Collins, Inc. designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation electronics for commercial and military customers worldwide. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of COL stock.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) slips from a C to a D this week. Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace and defense industries. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ATRO stock.

This week, AeroVironment, Inc.’s (AVAV) rating worsens to a F from the company’s D rating a week ago. AeroVironment, Inc. designs, tests, and manufactures diversified technological products, including small, unmanned, remote-control military aircraft and rapid battery-charging stations. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AVAV stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Sparton Corporation (SPA) takes a hit this week. Sparton Corporation provides electronic manufacturing services, including design and/or manufacture of a variety of electronic and electromechanical products and assemblies. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SPA stock.

This week, Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (TIK) drops from a C to a D rating. Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp is a designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. The company also gets F’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TIK stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.