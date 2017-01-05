5 Chinese Stocks to Sell Before China’s Internet Bubble Bursts

History does not repeat, but it often rhymes. In the 1990s, I covered what became known as the “Internet Bubble.” Huge valuations were attached to new companies that had no grounding in financial reality.

The internet itself has proven worthy of the hype, but most of the hot stock tips of the era were not. Still, there were some outliers: If you bought Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) at the height of the boom, when Jeff Bezos was Time “Person of the Year” and the stock was priced over $100 after three stock splits, you’re still way ahead, even if you had to wait nearly a decade to break even.

Others — CMGI, Excite, AltaVista, Andover.Net, Pets.com — sank without a trace when the bubble popped starting in early 2000, and investors started applying conventional valuation techniques to the sector.

The internet may be even more transformative for China, changing it from a poor industrial society to a post-industrial consumer society. But America’s experience holds lessons for looking at today’s China Internet bubble.

Not everyone is going to win in the end.

Of the 30 largest Chinese ADRs traded on American exchanges in 2015, over half were technology outfits, most of them internet companies. Many will not be around in 2020. Those that are not unquestioned leaders in their field will likely fall by the wayside.

I may be wrong on some of the companies I think of as future losers in this market, but in general, I am deeply suspicious of companies that rely entirely on advertising, especially ad models from the past. I want to see business models that can be explained in just a few words, clear market leadership, and a niche that can be expanded easily over time without changing the corporate culture. And if you’re going to win in a huge online market, you need to get to a huge valuation.

Few U.S. internet companies in the 1990s had all that and some, like Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ), proved vulnerable to firms with a tighter focus like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ). But most of the companies my newsletter from that period, a-clue.com, called “clueless” were, while those I considered “clued-in” survived intact.

One other point. When you buy into any market outside the U.S., you are making a currency trade as well as a stock trade. In this case, you’re buying the Chinese Yuan and selling the U.S. Dollar. Over the last year, the Yuan has fallen from 6.55 to the dollar to 6.93. That’s a move of almost 6%. Chinese stocks would have to rise at least that much over the last year to break even for you. It’s something you need to consider.

If someone approaches you with any of the following stocks, my experience says you should be cautious, hold your dollars, and let your friend keep their Yuan. Yes, they’re up this week, but it could be a bursting Internet bubble could drive them all down hard. With that as a backdrop, here are five Chinese stocks to sell.

