5 Funds That Could Double Your Retirement Nest Egg

If you want to save a million dollars, you need to save a ton of money over a lifetime. Or at least that’s what we’re constantly told.

But it’s not true.

The fact is, you can save $1 million a lot quicker by saving just $298 per month. It just takes a contrarian’s view on the markets and the confidence to invest differently than the herd.

In a moment, I’ll give you 5 fund picks to start you off on the right foot.

First, let’s look at the math.

Any retirement calculator, like the one below from Bloomberg, can calculate how much money you need to contribute to your retirement fund to reach your goal.

If we want to save a million bucks starting with nothing, we have two choices.

Either we can wait nearly half a century…

The Slow Boat to Financial Freedom



…or we can become millionaires faster if we can get a better return.

A Shortcut to 7 Figures



Most financial advisors will tell you to expect a 7% average annual return over the long term on a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds. And they’re right; most conventional financial wisdom will steer you to a portfolio of US stocks and US Treasuries that will have historically returned something close to that.

But if you can get the 12.8% average annual return you see above, you can become a millionaire much faster—in just 30 years, as opposed to 45.

I know. That’s a big “if,” right?

Not really. Let me show you a basket of assets that have provided that return over the last decade.

You might think you can only get 13% if you concentrate your investments in ultra high-risk, highly volatile bets that are more likely to fail than succeed. But that’s just not the case. The truth is, this kind of return is possible with a combination of plain-vanilla stocks, corporate bonds and municipal bonds.

Yes, munis—one of the safest and least volatile asset classes on Earth.

Here’s how you do it…

