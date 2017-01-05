5 High-Yield REITs With Big Upsides in 2017

If you’re wondering which sector is set to take off in 2017 (and who isn’t?), look no further than real estate investment trusts (REITs).

I’ll get into why I’m so bullish on REITs — and name 5 great buys now — in a moment.

First, let’s look at the sector’s recent performance, and what it says about where REITs (which own properties ranging from warehouses to apartment buildings) are headed.

Here’s how the Vanguard REIT ETF ( VNQ ) has done since January of last year, compared to the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY ):

REIT Investors Fall Behind



Three things stand out here: 1) REITs spiked last summer, when the Brexit vote sent investors scrambling for stability and yield; 2) they didn’t get much pop from the year-end Trump bump; and 3) they’re still way off their 2016 peak and trailing the market as a whole.

The end result: serious underperformance—and the groundwork for a nice rise in 2017.

Before we go further, let’s take a quick detour into interest rates, because they can seriously affect your REIT returns … but not in the way most investors think.

Busting a Big REIT Myth

If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a thousand times: REITs fall when interest rates rise.

The problem? It’s just plain wrong. And if you’ve let this flawed investor slogan keep you out of REITs over the years, you’ve likely missed out on some serious gains.

Take the last rising-rate period, from July 2004 through June 2006, when the Federal Reserve hiked rates from 1.25% to 5.25%, and 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 5.14%. This should have been a miserable time for REIT investors, right?

Wrong. While the herd was panicking about rates, REITs quietly soared nearly 50% and clobbered the S&P 500!

REITs Prosper When Rates Rise



Fast-forward to today, and the pattern appears to be repeating, starting in the days following Trump’s surprise win:

A New REIT Run in the Making?



Check out how REITs fell, at first, when 10-Year Treasury yields spiked following Election Day—but then that pattern quickly disintegrated and REITs headed up.

I think that trend will continue, for a couple reasons.

For one, despite the zero-rate world we’ve been living in, many REITs have actually cut debt in recent years, according to the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). That gives them some protection as rates head higher.

Second, REITs would benefit if Trump’s tax and infrastructure plans goose US gross domestic product, which already grew at a healthy 3.5% clip in the third quarter.

And if you think other income vehicles will lure investors away from REITs, think again. Despite the “Trump bump” in Treasury yields, there’s still a big gap between VNQ’s yield and what 10-Year Treasuries and the average S&P 500 stock are paying:

Yield Game Still Strong



Even so, buying VNQ isn’t the best way to benefit from the coming REIT rebound, because the ETF holds some REITs that are overbought, and that could cap our gains going forward.

Data-center operator Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ), for example, has gained 30% since early January 2016 and is near its 52-week high. Same goes for industrial REIT Prologis Inc ( PLD ), which is up 23%.

Which brings me to the well-known—and not-so-well-known—REITs I want to show you today…

Next Page