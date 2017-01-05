5 Profitable Stocks Potent Enough to Boost Your Returns

A profitable company is able to provide satisfactory returns to its investors even after meeting all its operating and non-operating costs. The best way to assess a company’ potential is to use profitability analysis. Although a company with strong profitability but weak fundamentals may fail to perform effectively, studies have shown that a profitable entity will generally ensure attractive returns for its investors.

Here we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most common and successful profitability metric, to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

Profitability ratios in general are classified into gross income ratio, operating income ratio, pretax profit margin and net income ratio. We have selected net income ratio in order to assess the exact level of profitability of a company.

Net income ratio is measured by dividing net income by total sales revenue. The higher the net income ratio, the better will be the company’s profitability. This is because it showcases how effectively the company shells out all its business-related expenses and generates funds.

Here Are Our Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. As such, we have added a few additional criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

12-Month Trailing Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A higher net income ratio indicates a company's solid profitability.

A higher net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability. 12-Month Trailing Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have displayed higher sales and net income growth in the last 12 months give a better financial performance.

Stocks that have displayed higher sales and net income growth in the last 12 months give a better financial performance. % Rating Strong Buy greater than 70%: This indicates that 70% of the analysts covering these stocks are optimistic.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that qualified within the screening parameters:

