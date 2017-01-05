5 Stocks to Buy for a Big January

Although the month of January is generally a good one for the market (with the S&P 500 averaging a 0.8% gain), the first month of the calendar year is an unusually good month for certain stocks to buy, year in and year out.

Source: Shutterstock

The reason? Well. the most plausible reason is that it’s got something to do with the foray into a new tax year, or perhaps cold weather ultimately spurs a bullish sentiment on these names.

Regardless of the reason, it happens. With that as the backdrop, here’s a closer look at the top five stocks to buy this month.

I’ve calculated the lifetime monthly returns for each stock using a proprietary charting platform, and each of them is in the habit of reliably making their way decidedly higher during January.

Next Page