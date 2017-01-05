5 Stocks With Superb Sales Growth — SCI TECD JJSF TR BREW

This week, these five stocks have the best ratings in Sales Growth, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Service Corporation International (SCI) is a provider of deathcare products and services in North America. The company also gets A's in.

Tech Data Corporation (TECD) distributes information technology products, logistics management and similar services.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) makes and sells confectionary products.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) engages in brewing, marketing, and selling craft beers. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.