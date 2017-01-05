5 Stocks With Weak Sales Growth — NTIP EFC ROYT CRDS STM

This week, these five stocks have the worst ratings in Sales Growth, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NTIP stock.

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) acquires and manages mortgage-related assets. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EFC stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) owns net profit interests in producing and non-producing oil properties onshore in the Santa Maria Basin and Los Angeles Basin in California. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ROYT stock.

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (CRDS) offers organizations powerful data protection, proactive data security, intelligent storage connectivity, unmatched performance and significant cost savings. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CRDS stock.

STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS (STM) is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor products. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of STM stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.