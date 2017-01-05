5 Trump-Proof Pharma Dividend Stocks to Buy

Donald Trump needed just 20 minutes to knock $24.6 billion in value from the nine biggest Big Pharma companies. That was the statistic bandied about recently when the president-elect, at a much-anticipated press conference, declared that pharmaceuticals are “getting away with murder.”

That’s ironic, because investors targeting the sure-fire dividends of Big Pharma stocks might be able to get away with theft.

Trump hasn’t yet entered the Oval Office, but he’s already showing an uncanny knack for creating quick stock dips with just a sentence or two.

For instance, in mid-December, he criticized the high spend for Lockheed Martin Corporation’s ( LMT ) F-35 jets, knocking LMT shares down by a few percent. But Lockheed almost completely recovered between then and Jan. 10, and those who bought in at the post-tweet lows are actually up 4%.

And while General Motors Company ( GM ) initially slipped on Trump’s Jan. 3 message “Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!” — in reference to Chevy Cruze production in Mexico — GM pointed out Trump’s inaccuracies and has gained more than 9% to beat the market so far in 2017.

Now it’s Big Pharma’s turn.

Donald Trump said during his press conference that “there’s very little bidding on drugs. (The U.S. is) the largest buyer of drugs in the world and yet we don’t bid properly.” Price negotiation by government programs such as Medicare would almost certainly drive down prices, sparking fear in the pharma and biotech industries, causing stocks like Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) and Eli Lilly and Co ( LLY ) to drop a couple percent out of fear that constantly increasing prices might be a thing of the past.

But Wall Street’s reaction looks premature, and investors likely just received the gift of a quick discount in some of Big Pharma’s strongest dividend payers.

While Congress has been happy enough to go after a couple of individual companies like Mylan NV ( MYL ) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc ( VRX ), little has been done at scale to force pharma companies to keep prices down.

That’s unlikely to change under a GOP-controlled House and Senate, where the drug companies poured money into Republican candidates in 2016 to keep the Democrats from gaining power in both chambers.

Today, I’m going to show you five “Trump-proof” pharma dividend stocks. I say they’re Trump-proof because, as Trump himself said, “Pharma has a lot of lobbies, a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power” — and that means true reform is a pipe dream, especially with the GOP in power.

But these companies also generate much of their revenues overseas — a vital buffer in the unlikely event Trump does convince his party to cave.

