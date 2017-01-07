The 7 Best High-Yield Investments for Retirement

Your idea of an ideal retirement is probably different than the next person’s idea, but everybody has the same need in getting there: plenty of income. While a little bit of your portfolio should be invested in growth even as you reach your retirement years, you’re going to want the majority of your investments to throw off some kind of regular income while keeping your nest egg intact. That makes finding quality high-yield investments paramount.

After all, if you can bring in a high yield on your investments, that’s less you’ll need to sell from your retirement holdings.

Plus, a substantial dividend yield can act as a cushion in market downturns, limiting losses that can severely cut into everything you’ve saved.

While many investors associated high-yield investments with high risk, there are a number of stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investments that can deliver solid dividends without putting your money in peril.

Today, we’ll explore seven of the best high-yield investments — including several different asset classes and covering various parts of the globe — for retirement investors.

