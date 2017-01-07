7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Dead Weight Right Now

With the likelihood of a trio of rate hikes expected this year, dividend stocks have earned a little more than their fair share of bad press. See, as is the case with bond prices, higher interest rates push the value of dividend stocks downward.

Source: Shutterstock

That’s not the only headwind working against some of these income-oriented investments, however, which has struck even the bluest of blue-chip dividend stocks. A handful of well-known dividend-payers that people largely own for their payouts may prove surprisingly disappointing for the foreseeable future.

Either these companies can’t afford to continue the payout at current levels, they’re overvalued or these outfits are on the verge of cyclical problems. In some cases, more than one liability may apply.

With that as the backdrop, here’s a closer look at seven blue-chip stocks income seekers may want to avoid until something significant changes; that change may well include a sizeable price setback.

Next Page