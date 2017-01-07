7 Gold (and Silver) Stocks Ready to Surge

The post-Trump, post-election market melt-up is under threat.

Source: Shutterstock

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has stalled below the 20,000 level for the past five weeks. Breadth is narrowing as buyers focus on fewer and fewer stocks. And now, nagging doubts about red-hot expectations for economic expansion and earnings growth in 2017 are materializing.

While stocks remain rangebound for now, investors are piling into safe haven assets like Treasury bonds and precious metals in a way that hasn’t been seen for months. The U.S. dollar is also pulling back, catalyzed by Trump’s combative press conference on Wednesday, breaking a six-month uptrend and pushing the greenback below its 50-day moving average for the first time since September.

Precious metals stocks — an area of the market ignored and forgotten since August — looks like the biggest beneficiary here on a combination of dollar weakness, Chinese market volatility, rising inflation expectations and a general sense that a broad market selloff is looming.

Here are seven gold and silver stocks that look ready to run higher:

