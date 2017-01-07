7 Healthcare Stocks That Will Cripple Your Portfolio

Just one week before a new president is sworn in and the markets are adjusting themselves into the realism of a new administration.

Source: Shutterstock

Initially, the Trump victory saw a rally take us from November into 2017. But some stocks — and sectors — are coming under pressures that no one expected in the heady days just after the election.

Trump has been on Twitter attacking overpriced military equipment and in a recent press conference went after drug pricing and price gouging in the healthcare sector. This wasn’t expected and has been a sobering addition to the presidential party punch that traders have been drinking for the past two months.

Also, the replace/repeal talk about Obamacare is much more complicated to do than it is to say. And now that it’s on Republican shoulders, it will cost them a lot of political capital if they don’t get this right. Those risks create disarray in Congress, where everyone’s top priority is getting re-elected. Repealing Obamacare and wrecking your base in the process is not the preferable route to re-election.

These seven healthcare stocks are not doing well. And with new challenges ahead, they are now increasingly vulnerable and even more dangerous.

