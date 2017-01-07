7 Stocks to Buy That Could Double by 2018

After spending the month of January trading in a tight range, the S&P 500 and other major stock indices are finding room to start rallying again. While most investors think the “winning trades” have already become too crowded with bullish traders, the truth is that there are still many stocks to buy in hopes of serious outsize gains.

In fact, a number of outperformers are among the most hated stocks on Wall Street.

When you’re hunting for stocks to buy to beat the market in an already-charging bull run like we currently are, it pays to focus on the underappreciated performers. In fact, we’ve recently done just that — and we’ve uncovered a bevy of stocks with the potential for double-digit gains as the crowd capitulates on their bearish outlook, turning into buyers themselves.

Get into these seven stocks to buy before the crowd rushes in, and you have a good chance of enjoying double-digit gains before the year is through.

