US Foods Holding Corp a Backdoor Way To Profit From the Restaurant Boom (USFD)

There are few things more profitable in the stock market than finding a long-term bullish economic trend and identifying a backdoor way to invest in the trend.

Major economic trends are often well known the observant investor, and many of them invest directly into the major companies riding the trend. While this tactic can and does work miracles at the start of any economic or societal trend, the profit potential becomes diluted when the trend matures. Shifting consumer tastes can turn one company’s products from a huge hit into a has-been at the drop of a hat.

The key to long-term success is to locate those under the radar, backdoor companies that are crucial for supporting the overall trend but aren’t the obvious financial media darlings. These companies are often those that support or complement the more obvious ones.

Today’s Big Trend

A major trend that appears poised to continue is the shift to dining out and away from at-home meals.

In 2015, for the first time, restaurant spending surpassed grocery store expenditures. The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that Americans spent $52.3 billion at restaurants and bars compared to $49.7 billion in grocery stores.

It is the first time grocery spending has fallen behind restaurant sales since the department started tracking these statistics in 1990. The article attributes soaring restaurant sales to a combination of factors, including a drop in gas prices and the food preferences of Millennials.

University of Alabama economics professor Dr. Wafa Hakim Orman explained the growth succinctly: “Mothers simply have less time to cook and clean up afterward. Working parents have more disposable income thanks to the second job. Technically speaking, the ‘opportunity cost’ of home cooking about eating out or getting takeout has increased. At the same time, many restaurants have been quick to respond to consumer demand for healthier, organic, or locally sourced food (sometimes all three), making them a more attractive destination.”

Food consultant Technomic explains the trend this way, “Increasing numbers of two-income families, with less time to prepare meals, eat out or take out more regularly. Spending on food consumed at home has dropped from 70% of total food expenditures in 1975 to around 50% in 2015.”

Despite shifts within the trend, as mentioned by my recent article on the dip in the fast casual restaurant segment, the overall trend remains intact.

The Trend’s Guaranteed Winner?

I have identified a restaurant-related company that, unlike restaurant stocks themselves, is not held captive by fickle consumer tastes. The style of restaurant dining is irrelevant to the success of this company.

The only thing that matters is that Americans continue to dine at restaurants…

