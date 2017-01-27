AAA Five Diamond Award: Best Hotels for 2017

The AAA Five Diamond Award is a prestigious rating that very little hotels around the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean receive.

It takes an incredible amount of factors to reach this rating: luxury, high quality service, delicious food, beautiful rooms, comfortable beds, spotless surroundings, a homely lobby, good lighting, soothing and neutral colors, indoor services such as a gym and pool, and many more elements that help to determine whether or not a hotel has a right amenities.

The AAA Five Diamond Award was given out to only 0.3% of the 59,000 locations examined by the company, amounting to 120 hotels and 63 restaurants. Of these, 28,000 are hotels and only 0.4% of this category made the list.

Here is a list of hotels that were added to the list for the first time this year:

Four Seasons Resort Lana’i, Hawaii

The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico

Spice Island Beach Resort in St. George’s, Grenada

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Some other hotels that made the list include:

Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii

The Peninsula Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California

The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Mandarin Oriental in Boston, Massachusetts

Park Hyatt New York in Manhattan, New York

The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee

Shangri-La Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia

Tortuga Bay Punta Cana Resorts & Club in the Dominican Republic

Which one will you be visiting this year?

