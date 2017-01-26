Play Smart in the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Pullback

A relatively dismal start to 2017 for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) received a bit more negative feedback Wednesday. But before anyone cries out “Bear Market!” let’s examine AMD stock both off and on the price chart for clues about why, as well as check the options market for a suitable strategy.

2016 was the best of times for AMD stock and for good reason. Investors cheered a massive turnaround in the chipmaker’s business attributed to strong execution, design wins with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE:SNE) and even a return to non-GAAP profitability after flirting with bankruptcy not so long ago.

The strong reboot didn’t go unnoticed on AMD stock either.

Investors witnessed a massive bullish reversal from a January 2016 low of $1.75 to a high of $12.42 by late December. AMD’s near-300% gain in 2016 also put the outfit atop the semiconductor group in share price performance.

But 2017 hasn’t been as kind out of the gate. Nearly one month in and with the Nasdaq 100 up over 5%, AMD stock has shed roughly 7%. What’s behind the about-face and relative weakness?

Some investors could rightfully be looking ahead and concerned that while good progress has been made in Advanced Micro’s fortunes, more is required and 2017 could prove pivotal.

From the introduction of next-generation, high-end graphics and computing chips to the need to increase market share across key business segments and continuing to build on its bottom-line and cash-flow, there are clear challenges facing Advanced Micro Devices this year.

If AMD falters or altogether fails to execute, shares are likely to be targeted by bears. But first things first. Under the leadership of CEO Lisa Su, who took over the role in 2014, AMD has been rising to the occasion with concentrated bets and surpassing most analyst expectations.

And with analyst sentiment still somewhat cool on Advanced Micro Devices’ prospects and AMD stock affording a lower-risk entry, a bit of optimism on the price chart and margin of safety afforded from a hedged AMD position could be well-served.

