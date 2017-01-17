Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Bulls Bet on a Beat

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), one of last year’s biggest tech winners, is set to take the earnings stage in about two weeks. The company has received accolades for its inclusion in the Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) PlayStation 4 and the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) XBox One consoles, as well as its moves into the VR and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

But can AMD keep the ball rolling heading into 2017?

Coming off a more than 300% gain in 2016, AMD stock has seen bullish sentiment swell to levels not seen since 2005. Advanced Micro Devices’ lock on the current-generation console market has been a major contributor to this success, but its success in PC graphics cards for gaming has also provided substantial support.

But it’s the VR and IoT markets that have prompted many analysts to upgrade AMD stock into “buy” and “strong buy” territory. With those markets still in their infancy, guidance will be key when AMD steps into the earnings confessional on Jan. 31.

Advanced Micro Devices vs. Analysts

The fact is, AMD is, in all likelihood, going to report a loss for the fourth quarter. The current consensus target for fourth-quarter earnings rests at a loss of 2 cents per share.

That said, the results should be considerably narrower than last year’s loss of 10 cents per share. Revenue, meanwhile is seen rising 11.9% to $1.07 billion.

But enthusiasm surrounding the stock has pushed earnings expectations much higher. EarningsWhispers.com, for example, reports a whisper number of breakeven for AMD’s fourth-quarter report, and some analysts are even calling for a profit on the quarter.

Hitting the whisper number would be a major coup for AMD bulls, while a profit on the quarter could send the stock soaring by validating the current bullish atmosphere surrounding the shares.

Taking a closer look at Wall Street’s expectations, we find that Zacks data reports 10 buys, 10 holds and no sells for AMD stock. The 12-month consensus price target, meanwhile, rests at $8.97, a discount to AMD’s close at $10.58 on Friday. Once again, guidance could make or break the sentiment backdrop for the shares, as there is room for both upgrades and downgrades depending on the results.

