Airbus to Test Flying Cars by End of 2017

Airbus has announced plans to test flying cars by the end of the year.

The company is looking to advance the automotive industry in a manner that has yet to be tested. So far, the future of vehicles has been focused on creating autonomous driving technology in order to increase safety on the road.

However, Airbus is thinking a step beyond this concept already in the form of flying cars. The company notes that 50% of the U.S. population lives in cities, but this figure is expected to go up to 60% by 2030.

With such a large portion of the country’s population concentrated in the city, traffic is expected to be even worse, leaving companies such as Airbus with an idea that is as tempting as it is difficult to conceive for many of us.

Flying cars could soon be roaming the Earth. In fact, the company plans on testing this concept by the end of 2017 with the intent of putting them in production by 2021.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders discussed the concept at the DLD conference in Munich, stating that he hopes to demonstrate a person on a flying vehicle by the end of the year.

With new types of bridges or tunnels that allow for this form of transportation, the concept of flying above ground does not seem as farfetched as it once did.

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG )(NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has also been working on its own prototype for flying cars, with founder Larry Page investing millions into the company.

More From InvestorPlace