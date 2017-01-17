Alcobra Ltd (ADHD) Stock Pummeled on Failed ADHD Drug Trial

Alcobra Ltd (NASDAQ: ADHD ) stock was hit hard on Tuesday following a failed Phase 3 drug trial.

Alcobra Ltd’s failed Phase 3 drug trial was for Metadoxine Extended Release. This was the company’s attempt at a drug to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults. However, the drug didn’t meet the primary endpoints of the trial.

According to Alcobra Ltd, Metadoxine Extended Release didn’t provide a significant difference in patients treated with it instead of a placebo. The Phase 3 clinical trial used the Conners’ Adult ADHD Rating Scales to measure the drug’s effectiveness.

This failure occurred during the company’s second Phase 3 clinical trial of Metadoxine Extended Release, which was named MEASURE. The top-line data analysis was conducted with the Full Analysis Set. This includes all randomized subjects and at least one post-baseline efficacy assessment.

“We are exceedingly disappointed with these top-line results. In the coming weeks, the Company intends to review the full data set from MEASURE. Consequently, we will evaluate our options and communicate our strategic plan to investors,” Dr. Yaron Daniely, President and CEO of Alcobra Ltd, said in a statement. “We wish to reiterate our sincere appreciation to all of the patients, investigators, and others who aided us in conducting this study.”

Alcobra Ltd is planning to continue efforts to determine the effectiveness of Metadoxine Extended Release on other conditions, such as Fragile X syndrome. A previous mid-stage study of the use of the drug in treating Fragile X syndrome failed in 2015.

ADHD stock was down 49% as of Tuesday afternoon.