Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Will Hit All-Time Highs Soon

Some of the reports covering the record-breaking quarter of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA ), announced before the market opened on Jan. 24, were just a bit misleading. Luckily, those trading BABA stock weren’t fooled.

A 26% fall in earnings? Maybe, if you squint right, and you’re looking for something to criticize, you can argue that earnings fell short.

But that was entirely due to investments made in digital media that will come back over time. And the growth in digital media sales, 273%, was a star of the earnings show. Entertainment even grew faster than the company’s cloud computing operations, and total revenue was up 54%.

If this is miss, I’ll take it.

Investors agree. Pre-market trading had BABA stock up to almost $102 per share, or about 4% higher. It’s still short of 2016’s high of $107 per share, and well short of the $115 per share achieved in early 2015.

But right now those records look due to fall.

Several Moving Pieces

Alibaba has several moving pieces, and a detailed earnings release offered real insight into them.

What the release reveals is that if you’re thinking of Alibaba as strictly a play on China, you’re thinking wrong. The fastest-growing segment of the business is “international commerce,” cross-border trade, mostly between China and other countries in East Asia, which was up 288% year-over-year, to $353 million, 4% of total revenue. That’s even faster than digital entertainment grew.

Chinese commerce still represents 80% of revenue, but that’s down from 86% a year earlier, even though retail sales were up 42% and wholesale sales were up 30%. It’s that wholesale number that is the heart of the original company. Alibaba, unlike Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), with which it is so often compared, was founded to enable business-to-business commerce, opening up global markets for small Chinese producers.

Taken together, Alibaba had GAAP net income of $2.471 billion ($1 per share) and revenue of $7.669 billion. Just as Amazon remains a fraction of the size of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ), in other words, Alibaba is a fraction of the size of Amazon.

But BABA is growing faster.

Where Does BABA Stock Grow From Here?

While Alibaba does seek to replicate most of what Amazon does, including its movies and cloud operations, at the heart of the growth story lies trading.

