Why Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Is a Survivor

Whether it’s good news or bad news for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) shareholders remains to be seen, but the e-commerce giant is finally starting to crack down on the counterfeit merchandise that’s a little too easy to buy (usually unknowingly) through its online-shopping sites. Last week, the Chinese e-tailer sued two vendors for selling fake Swarovski watches.

The upside to the value of BABA stock is that with this official anti-bootlegged-brands stance, Alibaba’s e-commerce site gains more credibility as a venue … among consumers as well as vendors.

The downside is, a big chunk of Alibaba stock was built on sales of low-cost counterfeit goods. On balance though, there’s not quite as much risk to BABA stock in the company’s newest position on fakes.

BABA: Enough Is Enough

Any statistic that describes the amount of fake merchandise available via Alibaba’s e-commerce platform should be taken with a grain of salt; nobody truly knows. That hasn’t prevented counterfeit watchdog NetNames from taking a guess though; it believes anywhere between 20% and 80% of the goods sold via Alibaba’s Taoboa aren’t actually made by the companies their logos, looks and tags are supposed to imply.

NetNames’ suggested range of fake merchandise sold by Alibaba is admittedly wide, but that disparity underscores the complexity of the problem. Even if the real number is somewhere in the middle though, at 50%, that’s still 50% too much.

It’s an issue that has nagged BABA stock holders for years, though it has become a much more serious concern over the course of the past year or so. In fact, the problem of knock-offs became so prevalent that Gucci parent company Kering SA filed a suit against Alibaba in mid-2015, claiming that not only did the company not do enough to prevent counterfeit goods from being sold at its website, but that Alibaba actually encouraged it.

Kering SA’s suit was just a microcosm of how other brand names felt at the time.

The lawsuit, along with pressure from Chinese regulators, appeared to get CEO Jack Ma’s attention, finally prompting him to say,”There’s no ceiling for investing in fighting fake goods” early last year. Little changed in the months that followed, however. Indeed, Ma was almost defiant of the backlash in June of last year, saying:

“The problem is that the fake products today, they make better quality, better prices than the real products, the real names…. It’s not the fake products that destroy them [the real designers making authentic goods], it’s the new business models.”

He may well be right, but it’s not a philosophy that flies with regulators or brand-names.

The ongoing pressure seems to have finally sunk in, though. That, or the fact that the Office of the United States Trade Representative officially (once again) blacklisted Taobao in December seems to have gotten Ma’s attention. Last week, Alibaba filed lawsuits against two of its merchants for knowingly selling counterfeit goods. Presumably, the company will continue to file suits until it makes the point that fake goods won’t be tolerated at its e-commerce venue.

Or, will it?

Impact on Alibaba Stock

It’s easy to make examples of two vendors when there are thousands more that may or may not notice, or care. If Ma wants to make a statement that matters, he’ll need to take aim more often, with a bigger gun.

And therein lies the rub … it’s not clear to what extent Ma actually wants to crack down on the sale of fake goods at the Taobao website.

In the same sense, it’s impossible to determine exactly how much of the merchandise sold via Alibaba sites is counterfeit; it’s impossible to determine how much business may be lost (and not won back with sales of authentic goods) should Alibaba crimp down on bootlegged brands. But, if fake merchandise accounts for half the goods sold by the e-commerce giant, such measures may not actually be good for business, or for BABA stock.

And “half” may be a generous estimate. In January of last year, China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce released a study it had commissioned suggesting that only 37% of the merchandise available on Taobao was genuine.

It’s in that light that the underpinnings of the lawsuits may not be as heartfelt as the more visible suggestion of them is. As Nissan’s William Forsythe commented late last year, “They are counting the money with their left hand, and covering their eyes with their right.”

