Alexa at CES 2017: 7 Things About Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN) Assistant

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has offered plenty of new information on voice assistant Alexa and plans for the future.

The company had plenty to say at its showcase at CES 2017 this year. Amazon was essentially showing how far the retailer has come since first announcing the voice assistant, demonstrating that there is more than meets the eye with this project.

It was a successful event that helped the company attract more attention from other companies that could soon be in business with Amazon in relation to their devices.

Here are seven things the e-commerce retailer revealed about Alexa at CES 2017:

The company hopes to potentially make Alexa into an operating system.

Amazon is hoping to cash in on the voice assistant’s potential with connected devices.

It is only a matter of time before your fridge, your shopping, as well as other home appliances and services are only a voice command away from working.

Alexa may eventually become essential to the Internet of Things (IoT).

By 2021, there will be over 46 billion devices and sensors related to IoT, suggesting there is plenty of potential for the company to cash in on.

Amazon is hoping that Alexa can compete against more popular voice assistants such as Siri.

The company showed at CES that the voice assistant can already connect to refrigerators, cars and smartphones.

AMZN stock is up 2%.

