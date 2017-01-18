Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to Build $90M Fulfillment Center in Maryland

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is expanding its presence in Maryland.

The e-commerce giant announced that it will be launching a $90 million fulfillment center in the Eastern state. The North East, Maryland location will be 1.2 million square feet in size and it will add hundreds of full time jobs there.

Overall, 700 new positions will be added in the fulfillment center. Amazon already employs more than 3,000 associates in its fulfillment and sortation centers in Baltimore.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan praised the move as he noted that his priorities lie in improving the state’s economy by adding job opportunities. He added that Amazon’s interest in investing there “is a great example of companies that choose to locate and expand their business right here in Maryland – a testament to our state’s growing economy.”

Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America operations, said the retailer is excited to open a “state-of-the-art fulfillment center” in the Maryland city. The jobs that will be offered at the location will offer wages that will be about 30% higher than the average wages in Maryland.

Additionally, workers will get a nice benefits package, including bonuses and stock awards from the minute they start working with Amazon. “Maryland has an incredible workforce, and we are so happy to have this opportunity to expand in the state to serve customers,” Chauhan added.

The retailer recently announced plans to potentially launch a flying warehouse one day that could reduce costs, despite how ludicrous of a concept it sounds like.

AMZN stock lost 0.2% Wednesday afternoon.

