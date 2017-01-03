Listen Up: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Is Going Down!

Are you listening? Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going lower. But the evidence this strategist is conferring differs from what’s being heard on The Street regarding AMZN stock. For traders who also see continued technical weakness in the days and weeks ahead, a bear put spread in lieu of shorting shares of Amazon is an attractive option. Let me explain.

It’s no secret President-elect Donald Trump has had his issues with Silicon Valley and the likes of Amazon. But now AMZN may be in bigger trouble.

Aside from Trump having taken issue with large-cap tech companies and even fingered Amazon’s business practices in recent months as inappropriate, now AMZN stock finds itself, potentially, in a politically charged, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) type situation.

Readers may recall Trump was a vocal critic of Apple’s refusal to help authorities obtain private information from the iPhone of the suspect in the San Bernardino massacre. In fact, he called for a boycott of Apple products.

Regarding Amazon, last week it was learned the e-commerce goliath refused requests from Arkansas police to obtain recorded voice data from Amazon’s hot new Echo communications device as part of a murder investigation.

How this situation ultimately plays itself out in the court of opinion, as well as up on Capitol Hill, is up for debate. But one thing already appears more certain with Amazon, the market has spoken.

If traders are listening, the message is AMZN stock is headed lower.

AMZN Stock Daily Chart

Technically, AMZN stock is giving fresh confirmation its corrective move of around 16% is not finished, as evidenced by the provided daily chart view of Amazon shares.

Since breaking below a couple uptrend lines, Amazon has developed a symmetrical triangle pattern the past two months. The price formation is generally viewed as a neutral formation, until shares break above resistance or below support. Having said that, bears in Amazon now hold the directional edge.

