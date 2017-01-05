Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) News: Amazon Bookstore to Open in Manhattan

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is planning to open a new Amazon Bookstore in Manhattan.

Amazon.com, Inc. is planning to open its Manhattan Amazon Bookstore sometime during the Spring of this year. It will be located in the Time Warner Center and will be the company’s first bookstore in Manhattan.

The bookstore being opened by Amazon.com, Inc. in Manhattan will be 400,000 square feet in size. The building is located in the Shops at Columbus Circle shopping center, which is owned by Related Cos. Both AMZN and Related Cos. have expressed excitement over the deal.

The decision to open an Amazon Bookstore in Manhattan comes as Amazon.com, Inc. works to expand its physical retail locations. It opened its first Amazon bookstore in its hometown of Seattle, Wash. back in 2015. It also has two other bookstores in San Diego and in Portland, Ore., reports The Wall Street Journal.

“This isn’t a food thing, this is a showroom for books and whatever they don’t have, they’ll be able to get to you in 24 hours,” an unnamed source told New York Post about the new Amazon.com, Inc. bookstore coming to Manhattan.

It isn’t just bookstores that Amazon.com, Inc. is interested in. The online retailer has also been working on other retail locations. This includes an experimental shop in Seattle called Amazon Go. It allows customers to pick up items and leave without going through a checkout lane. The total of their trip is charged to their account with the company.

AMZN stock was up 2% as of Thursday afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace