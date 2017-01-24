Amazon Echo’s Alexa Gets a New Wake Word

Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Alexa voice assistant has been a revelation, which continues to grow in terms of the features it offers.

Source: Amazon

Additionally, the assistant that once existed as an add-on of the company’s Echo speakers can now be woken up, or turned on using a new word. Amazon engineers have ensured that you can now turn on your favorite device that is linked up with Alexa by using the word “Computer.”

That’s right, you can turn on the robot assistant by calling it a computer, which will work on Amazon, with Echo speakers and other Alexa-related gadgets. The move is inspired by Star Trek, where a machine would be turned on in the same manner.

CEO Jeff Bezos is a big Trekkie, which is probably why the company made this happen. He even appeared as an extra in the most recent Star Trek movie as an alien.

It was revealed back in September 2016 that Amazon’s Alexa had reached a skill-set that amounted to 3,000 functionalities at the time. Since then, the e-commerce retailer offered some updates on the voice-activated assistant that may excite you even more.

At CES 2017 earlier in January, Amazon said it is working on making Alexa into an operating system that can connect to every device in the house, including household appliances such as your fridge, your shopping and even your toaster.

It can already hook up to your phone.

AMZN shares grew 0.4% by Tuesday afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace