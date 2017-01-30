Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is Too Dangerous Ahead of Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) has gotten off to a rocky start this year, with the shares off about 7%. But of course, this comes off a stellar 2016 where AMD stock logged a torrid 295% return.

So it seems only normal that there should be some profit-taking, right? Definitely.

That said, the question investors need to ask is just how cautious should they be heading into earnings tomorrow.

There’s plenty to be upbeat about, as Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su has proven to be one of tech’s most capable leaders. In just a couple years, she has made spot-on decisions on key initiatives and investments, such as with virtual reality, augmented reality and cloud computing.

Then again, Su has a rare blend of business and technical chops. She holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from MIT. What’s more, she has authored over 40 technical papers. And over the years, she has served at executive level positions at companies, such as Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: FSL ) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ).

The result is that AMD has an exciting pipeline of new innovations. For example, there is Ryzen, which includes next-generation artificial intelligence capabilities as well as much better performance, power usage and lower costs — at least compared to Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) 8-core, 3.2GHz Core i7-6900K.

In fact, AMD looks poised to snag a piece of the data-center market opportunity from INTC, which has about a 98% position. Let’s face it, potential customers like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM ) would certainly like to have an alternative, especially chips that have lower costs.

While all this is great, there are still significant risks for AMD stock. Even though INTC may be somewhat vulnerable, the company still continues to plow huge amounts into R&D. The company is also known to be extremely aggressive in fending off rivals, such with discounting and promotions.

But INTC is not the only threat. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is also a major factor. The company has shown quite a bit of traction in multiple growth markets.

For example, the company has built an AI car computing platform — called Nvidia Drive PX 2 — that uses high-performance chips and software to detect surroundings as well as determine optimal routes. Actually, there are over 80 automakers that use the system, including Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

