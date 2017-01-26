Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation a Defense Contractor On the Move (BAH)

In yesterday’s edition of StreetAuthority Daily, I made the case that investors should look to increased military spending by the new Trump administration and Republican-controlled congress as a strong catalyst for investing in the sector.

The pick I shared in that article was a company that’s responsible for the construction of the bulk of the current U.S. Navy fleet. And since the Navy itself has said it will need at least 82 new vessels to maintain operational capacity, it is very likely that this company will continue to benefit.

Another way to indirectly benefit from increased military spending in general is with a recent pick made by my colleague Jimmy Butts, Chief Investment Strategist of Maximum Profit.

For those who are unfamiliar, Jimmy’s system uses two important momentum-based indicators to deliver “buy” signals on stocks when they are entering a period of rapid growth, and “sell” signals for when it’s time to book profits and move on.

Since the inaugural issue of Maximum Profit, it’s quickly become StreetAuthority’s best-performing investment system. And in my eyes, there’s nothing that has been able to deliver so many consistent winners in a variety of market conditions. That’s helping subscribers enjoy some phenomenal gains.

That’s why I found it interesting when his system recently identified another government contractor — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ) — as a “buy.”

Booze Allen is a leading provider of management and consulting services to the U.S. government, international governments, and major corporations.

The company’s expertise is in engineering and science, military, systems delivery, cyber, and analytics.

Here’s what Jimmy had to say about the company to his readers about BAH:

