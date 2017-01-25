Why Apple Inc. Stock (AAPL) Was Downgraded Ahead Of Earnings

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) stock was little changed in early trading on Tuesday before rallying in Wednesday morning trading following a rare downgrade from analysts at Barclays.

The iPhone maker is scheduled to release its next earnings report on Jan. 31, and the story on Wall Street is weak iPhone 7 sales.

Still, some are finding cause to remain positive as consumers seem to be favoring the more expensive iPhone 7 Plus, which of course is a good thing for the average selling price. Barclays’ downgrade follows a price target increase last week.

Apple Stock Downgraded

In a research note Tuesday morning, Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz went so far as to say that he doesn’t see any big catalysts for Apple stock for the next 12 months. This implies that he’s not even sure that the iPhone 8 will move the needle on sales enough to boost investor confidence, at least in the early days. Twelve months will bring us past the launch of this year’s iPhone models.

The analyst downgraded Apple stock from “Overweight“ to “Equal-weight“ and trimmed his price target by $2 to $117 per share.

Part of Moskowitz’s newfound bearishness on Apple stock is less company-specific and more about the decelerating smartphone sales being felt across the industry.

Looking out to the long term, however, he feels that the stickiness of the iPhone maker’s ecosystem, big cash stash and tenth anniversary iPhone (widely expected to be the iPhone 8) will serve as a support for investors.

Here’s how two additional analysts view the future prospects for AAPL stock…

