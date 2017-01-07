Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Will Keep Thriving Off Its Strong App Economy

It’s good to be an app developer for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Last year, the earnings came to a whopping $20 billion, up 40% on a year-over-year basis. In all, there are 2.2 million apps in the App Store. Of course, AAPL stock got a nice benefit from this since the company gets a cut from each download.

The estimate is that the gross revenues were approximately $8 billion.

Granted, for a company at the scale of Apple, this may not necessarily seem like a lot. In 2016, the company posted revenues for $215.6 billion. The fact is that the main driver continues to be the iPhone franchise.

Yet, the Apple App Store is still vitally important and it should provide some fuel for growth. Consider that many of the downloads are from highly popular games, such as Pokemon Go and Super Mario Run.

If anything, as the iPhone gets more sophisticated, this category will likely see continued strong monetization. According to research from Ovum, the spending on gaming is forecasted to jump from $38.5 billion in 2016 to $71.5 billion in 2021.

But then again, the power of the App Store should go well beyond gaming. For example, one driver has been the substantial growth in streaming services, such as Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

AAPL and App Power

Keep in mind that AAPL has been working hard on building its platform. For example, it has a new language, called Swift, which allows for building sophisticated apps.

At the same time, Apple has been developing various app frameworks, such as Healthkit, Homekit, Apple Pay, Sirikit and so on. All these should allow the company to get a piece of the revenue opportunity from the digitization of key industries.

For example, APPL is already making a big play for healthcare. To this end, the company is developing a diagnostic system within Healthkit that will be tied to the Watch.

Next Page