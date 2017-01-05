Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech >

Apple Inc (AAPL) Names 10 Most Popular Apps of 2016

'Pokemon GO' was huge this year

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has unveiled its selection of the most popular apps of 2016.

Most Popular Apps
Source: Apple

Here are the 10 iOS apps that people downloaded the most over the past year:

  • Pokemon GO: Pokemon GO was one of the breakout apps of the year, easily surpassing the 100-million mark back in August.
  • Snapchat: Snapchat now has more than 150 million monthly active users.
  • Facebook Messenger: Messenger added a number of features, including the ability to make payments via the app.
  • Instagram: The social media platform had a strong year as it has 600 million active monthly users as of December of 2016.
  • Facebook: It was a great year for Mark Zuckerberg and co. as the company added a live streaming feature to the popular app.
  • YouTube: YouTube continues to be one of the most popular apps for Apple users as of 2016. The video streaming service exists in 76 different languages.
  • Google Maps: Google Maps continues to cover a large part of the world, including traffic and walking directions for the vast majority of countries it covers.
  • Pandora: Pandora has more than 74 million active monthly users, which is almost three times as much as rival Spotify.
  • Spotify Music: Spotify continues to be among the hottest music apps out there, costing you about $10 a month for its premium service.
  • Netflix: The video streaming app had a big year, adding new seasons of Orange Is the New BlackHouse of Cards and new shows such as Love.

AAPL shares gained 0.5% Thursday.

