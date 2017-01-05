Apple Inc (AAPL) Names 10 Most Popular Apps of 2016

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has unveiled its selection of the most popular apps of 2016.
Here are the 10 iOS apps that people downloaded the most over the past year:
- Pokemon GO: Pokemon GO was one of the breakout apps of the year, easily surpassing the 100-million mark back in August.
- Snapchat: Snapchat now has more than 150 million monthly active users.
- Facebook Messenger: Messenger added a number of features, including the ability to make payments via the app.
- Instagram: The social media platform had a strong year as it has 600 million active monthly users as of December of 2016.
- Facebook: It was a great year for Mark Zuckerberg and co. as the company added a live streaming feature to the popular app.
- YouTube: YouTube continues to be one of the most popular apps for Apple users as of 2016. The video streaming service exists in 76 different languages.
- Google Maps: Google Maps continues to cover a large part of the world, including traffic and walking directions for the vast majority of countries it covers.
- Pandora: Pandora has more than 74 million active monthly users, which is almost three times as much as rival Spotify.
- Spotify Music: Spotify continues to be among the hottest music apps out there, costing you about $10 a month for its premium service.
- Netflix: The video streaming app had a big year, adding new seasons of Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards and new shows such as Love.
AAPL shares gained 0.5% Thursday.
Comments are currently unavailable. Please check back soon.