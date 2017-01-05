Apple Inc (AAPL) Names 10 Most Popular Apps of 2016

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has unveiled its selection of the most popular apps of 2016.

Source: Apple

Here are the 10 iOS apps that people downloaded the most over the past year:

Pokemon GO : Pokemon GO was one of the breakout apps of the year, easily surpassing the 100-million mark back in August.

: Pokemon GO was one of the breakout apps of the year, easily surpassing the 100-million mark back in August. Snapchat : Snapchat now has more than 150 million monthly active users.

: Snapchat now has more than 150 million monthly active users. Facebook Messenger : Messenger added a number of features, including the ability to make payments via the app.

: Messenger added a number of features, including the ability to make payments via the app. Instagram : The social media platform had a strong year as it has 600 million active monthly users as of December of 2016.

: The social media platform had a strong year as it has 600 million active monthly users as of December of 2016. Facebook : It was a great year for Mark Zuckerberg and co. as the company added a live streaming feature to the popular app.

: It was a great year for Mark Zuckerberg and co. as the company added a live streaming feature to the popular app. YouTube : YouTube continues to be one of the most popular apps for Apple users as of 2016. The video streaming service exists in 76 different languages.

: YouTube continues to be one of the most popular apps for Apple users as of 2016. The video streaming service exists in 76 different languages. Google Maps : Google Maps continues to cover a large part of the world, including traffic and walking directions for the vast majority of countries it covers.

: Google Maps continues to cover a large part of the world, including traffic and walking directions for the vast majority of countries it covers. Pandora : Pandora has more than 74 million active monthly users, which is almost three times as much as rival Spotify.

: Pandora has more than 74 million active monthly users, which is almost three times as much as rival Spotify. Spotify Music : Spotify continues to be among the hottest music apps out there, costing you about $10 a month for its premium service.

: Spotify continues to be among the hottest music apps out there, costing you about $10 a month for its premium service. Netflix: The video streaming app had a big year, adding new seasons of Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards and new shows such as Love.

AAPL shares gained 0.5% Thursday.

More From InvestorPlace