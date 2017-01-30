Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL Is Taking Down Apps from Iranian Developers

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of apps from Iranian developers being taken down. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Iranian Apps: Apple has started taking down apps from the App Store that are made by developers in Iran, AppleInsider notes. The tech company doesn’t operate an App Store in Iran, but it has been allowing citizens in the country to use the American version of the app. This resulted in several apps from Iranian developers making it onto the American App Store. However, the company is now pulling those apps from the App Store. This is likely due to Iranian Transactions Sanctions Regulations (31CFR Part 560), which limits trade with the country.

watchOS 3.2 Beta: AAPL is now letting developers play with the first watchOS 3.2 beta, reports MacRumors. This new beta includes features that will likely be coming to the device when watchOS 3.2 gets a final release. The beta includes the new Theater mode that previous patch notes from AAPL have mentioned. This feature silences the device for movie watch. It also includes SiriKit, which lets users have Siri perform tasks without taking out their connected iPhone devices.

UltraFine Display: There are problems with the new LG UltraFine 5K Display that Apple recommends to MacBook Pro users, 9to5Mac notes. The problem affecting the LG UltraFine 5K Display has to do with routers. When the device is within a 2 meters of a router, it will become unstable. This problem can cause the display to flicker and not work properly. AAPL and LG worked together on the monitor. LG is aware of the issue and is advising customers not to use the displays within 2 meters of a router.