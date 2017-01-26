Thursday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Be Planning a Second Belgian Store

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new store coming to Belgian. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Belgian Store: A new rumor claims that Apple is preparing to start construction on its second store in Belgian, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to build its new store in Bruges. A building at 96 Steenstraat is already under construction and the rumor claims it will house the new retail location. This rumor also claims that the new store won’t be opening until sometime in 2018.

macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Public Beta: The first public beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is out, MacRumors note. This new public beta allows users to try out new features being tested by developers before its official release. One notable new feature is Night Shift mode. This allows users to set their Mac displays to shift colors as the day progresses and daylight wanes. This beta comes out just a couple of days after developers got their hands of the first macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta.

iOS 10.3 Public Beta: Apple fans can now check out the first iOS 10.3 public beta, reports 9to5Mac. The new beta is available for iPhone, iPad and iPod devices. It includes the new Find My Airpods feature. This feature allows users to better keep track of AAPL’s new wireless earbuds. There have also been several other small changes included in the beta. One major feature expected is Theater Mode. This is listed as coming in the next watchOS beta and that update may reveal the feature on iOS.