Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL’s Chris Lattner Joins Tesla

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of APPL talent leaving the company for Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Chris Lattner: AAPL is losing Chris Lattner to Tesla, reports MacRumors. Lattner, the Director of the company’s Tools segment, will be taking on the role of Vice President of Autopilot Software at TSLA. He was leading the company’s teams for Xcode and Swift. Ted Kremenek, the current Senior Manager of Languages and Runtimes at AAPL, will be taking over as leader of the Swift team. Lattner’s new position at Tesla will have him leading the company’s autopilot engineering efforts.

Apple Book: The Designed by Apple in California book is coming to more countries, 9to5Mac notes. This will have the hardcover edition of the book coming to Brazil, Sweden, Canada and several other countries. The hardcover edition of the book sells for $199 in the United States. The book featuring 450 photographs of AAPL products from the last 20 years was first released in the U.S. late last year.

iPhone Skin: There’s an iPhone skin that makes the iPhone 7 Plus look like an original iPhone, reports BGR. The original iPhone skin is made Grafixpressions. According to the company, the skin is made completely out of vinyl. This skin costs $6 and can be purchased on the company’s website. Having an iPhone 7 Plus that looks like the original iPhone may be just the right way to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of AAPL’s first smartphone.